Actress Manvita Kamath Remembers Her Late Mother, Says, 'Feels Empty Without You'

Kannada actress Manvita Kamath has risen to be one of the most sought-after actresses in the film industry. She has starred in numerous noteworthy films including Tagaru, Kendasampige, Shiva 143, Kanaka and Tarakasura, among others. On April 15, Manvita encountered an irreplaceable loss in her personal life. The actress lost her mother Sujatha Kamath, who was battling with a kidney-related ailment for a prolonged period. Now, after 13 days of her mother’s death, Manvita performed the final day of mourning on April 28, known as Terahvin. During the ritual, the actress remembered her mother while carrying out Asthi Visarjan, or the immersion of ashes in water.

Along with dropping a bunch of pictures on Instagram, Manvita penned a touching note, expressing her grief while wishing that her mother finds peace in heaven. “I buried my mother in the ocean. Since then, the birds cleaned and combed, while securely placing her favourite Mangalore Jasmine in her hair every morning and waves pulled the blanket up to her chin, stars planted kisses on her forehead every night," she wrote.

“I cannot complete this poem, amma.. feels empty without you… I hope you find comfort and peace on the other side of the world," added the actress in her post, before dropping a prayer emoji at the end.

The pictures and videos embedded with the post, capture Manvita strolling across a sea beach, against crashing waves. She gives out a sad expression looking at the distant horizon. The actress can be seen accompanied by the priest who immersed the actress’s mother’s ashes into the waters as she looked on with gloomy eyes.

The 10-slide post further offered glimpses of Manvita executing the rituals of Terahvin as instructed by the priest. She also prayed for her mother’s peace with folded hands. In the last couple of slides, the actress dropped a video with her mother as they flashed smiles, having food at a restaurant. While in the last picture, Manvita was seen sleeping in the lap of her mother, holding her pet dog, inside a car.

As soon as the pictures and videos found their way to the internet, fans flocked to the comments section to convey their condolences. Many notable film personalities also expressed their heartfelt consolations, urging Manvita to stay strong.

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Manvita revealed that when her mother was first diagnosed with kidney failure she underwent several challenges. “She has become forgetful and keeps repeating questions. We need to understand that as our parents grow old, they become children and we must care for them," Manvita said back then.

