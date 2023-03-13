South actress Meena recently completed 40 years in the film industry. She made her debut as a child artist in 1982 with the Tamil film Nenjangal. She recently made some revelations that are surprising to her fans. Meena revealed her secrets on the chat show hosted by actress Suhasini on the Tamil channel CineUlagam. Meena confessed that she had a crush on Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan and was “heartbroken" when she got to know about his marriage.

Meena said on the show, “I used to tell my mother that I want a husband like Hrithik. I was heartbroken on his wedding day. I was not married then." This happened as a result of Suhasini showing a picture of the actress meeting Hrithik Roshan which prompted her to go ahead with the confession.

Meena also talked about missed opportunities in her career, one of which was the negative role in the Rajinikanth film Padayappa. The actress revealed that before Ramya Krishnan accepted the role, it was offered to her but she rejected it due to her mother’s advice that playing a negative role in a movie while trying to be a leading actress could affect her career. Meena admitted that she later regretted rejecting the role.

The chat show episode showing Meena confessing about her crush on Hrithik Roshan has yet again helped her win her fans’ hearts and many of her colleagues have appreciated her honesty on social media.

Meena may have had some missed opportunities in her career, but she is nonetheless an inspiration for newcomers. She began her acting career as a child artist in 1982. She then did several successful films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. She has also won several awards for her performances including four Filmfare Awards South.

In the last 40 years, Meena has been a part of some of the most memorable films in South Indian cinema, some of which are Muthu, Sethu, Rhythm, Iruvar and Drishyam. Meena has proven to be one of the most versatile actresses in the Indian film industry and has won many accolades for her performances in both negative and positive roles.

