Actress Meenakshi Chaudhary Trolled For Her Pics In Sleeveless Corset Top

Actress and model Meenakshi Chaudhary represented Haryana in 2018 at the Femina Miss India and was crowned Miss Grand India. She also represented India at Miss Grand International in the same year and became the first runner-up. Since then, the diva has never looked back and is currently one of the most renowned names in the Telugu film industry.

She started her film journey in 2021 with the romantic drama Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu. Since her first project, she has won a million hearts. However, apart from her acting prowess, Meenakshi is also known for her outstanding fashion statement. Recently, she dropped a series of photos on her Instagram handle from her latest photo session, which went viral in minutes.

Meenakshi shared two pictures of herself. In the photographs, she is giving boss lady vibes in an all-black outfit. The actress wore a black leather sleeveless corset top which she paired with matching leather pants and a fishnet shrug. The actress opted for a glam makeup look, including perfectly lined eyebrows, black smokey eyes, perfectly contoured cheeks and a pink lip shade. She tied her hair in a high, raised ponytail, which perfectly complimented her look. Take a look at the pictures:

The pictures went viral in minutes. Seeing the photos, netizens trolled her for her bold look. One of the users commented, “Seat cover," while another one said, “I thought Kim Kardashian," with a laughing emoji. Some of her fans also showered compliments on their favourite actress in the comments section.

Meenakshi is a fashionista and her Instagram handle is proof. A few days ago, the actress shared a couple of pictures in her desi avatar. She was seen slaying in a lavender colour kurta. She opted for a no-makeup look and rounded off her look with a pair of statement earrings and a black bindi. “Garam garam chai aur thandi hawa," she captioned her pictures.