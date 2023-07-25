Actress Megha Akash Enjoys Vacation In Maldives, Stuns Fans With Her ‘Gorgeous’ Snap

Telugu actress Megha Akash is in the limelight after there were reports of her dating the son of a politician with whom she is reportedly going to tie the knot soon. Amidst this, the actress made heads turn with a few of her alluring vacation snaps from the Maldives. Her photos have created a buzz in town and left her fans delighted. Looking at the photos will make you want to pack your bags and leave for a beachy vacation.

Megha Akash is catching a break from her busy schedule and having a gala time in the Maldives. She dropped a photo of herself in an infinity pool. The actress slipped into an orange swimsuit, wore black sunglass and held a cup in her hand. A food basket can be seen floating in front of her. The photo captures the stunning blue shade of the sky and the sea right behind her.

Her caption read, “I see you." Her fandom erupted in praise and showered her with many heart emojis. A comment read, “Gorgeous and beautiful!" A few called her “hot" while some called her a “queen". She has also posted a snap of herself in a bright orange-coloured top and ripped denim shorts against the turquoise blue sea backdrop. She accessorised herself with a hat and a pair of sunglasses.

But, looks like her vacation was quite happening. The actress posted a video that offered us a sneak peek into her activities which included boating, taking a dip in the sea, sipping on some wine, spotting dolphins, chilling at a fine dining restaurant and posing at the swings in the middle of the deep waters.