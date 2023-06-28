Actress Megha Shetty Looks Cute In A Multicoloured Floral Printed Top And Black Trousers

Model-turned-actress Megha Shetty is one of the leading actresses in the Kannada entertainment industry. She is known for her phenomenal performances on TV and in movies. The actress also always keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts.

She often shares her pictures and videos on her official Instagram handle, which goes viral on the internet. Recently, the diva shared a couple of photos from her recent photoshoot session, which have taken the internet by storm. In the photos, Megha can be seen donning a multicoloured floral printed quarter balloon sleeve top. Which she teamed with plain black trousers. She opted for minimal makeup and kept her hair open as she posed for the camera. While she rounded off her look with a pair of silver hoops and a sleek neckpiece.

Seeing the post, her followers rushed to the comment section and showered compliments on their favourite actress. One of the users said, " So gorgeous, pretty, cute, and nice." Another one said, " Fabulous look".

Some time back, the actress dropped another string of pictures on social media where she looked nothing less than a diva. The actress wore a red and white floral printed dress. She wears nude makeup and bold red lips and is seen posing on her terrace.

Seeing the post, fans praised the actress for her gorgeous looks and could not stop swooning over her.

On the professional front, Megha Shetty started her acting career with the Kannada soap opera, Jothe Jotheyali. In the series, she played the role of Anu Aryavardhan and won millions of hearts with her outstanding acting skills.