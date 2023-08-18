Actress Megha Shetty's Morning Selfies In White Sleeveless Top Viral

Model-turned-actress Megha Shetty needs no introduction. She is one of the leading actresses in the Kannada entertainment industry. She came into prominence after appearing in the popular TV series Jothe Jotheyali and has now become a renowned name. Apart from her outstanding acting skills, the actress is known for her active social media presence. She often shares glimpses of her professional and personal lives on social media.

Recently, Megha Shetty dropped a couple of random selfies, which are garnering everyone’s attention. In the pictures, the actress is seen wearing a white colour sleeveless top, which she paired with blue floral-printed shorts. She kept her hair open and took the photos without makeup. She is seen standing beside a window while taking the snaps. Sharing the cute morning selfies the actress wrote, “Morning mood swings," in the caption. Check out the pictures:

Seeing the post, one of the users commented, “Gorgeous," and another one said, “Aww so cute". Many others showered red heart emojis in the comments section.

A few days back, Megha shared another couple of pictures where she was seen donning a dark green colour cutout body-hugging mini dress. She opted for a nude makeup look and kept her curly hair open as she posed for the camera. While she rounded off her look with a statement ring.

Megha Shetty began her acting journey with the Kannada serial Jothe Jotheyali, along with Aniruddha Jatkar, Yashwanth B and Mansa Manohar. The series was broadcast on Zee Kannada and is digitally available on ZEE5. The show was the official remake of the Marathi television show Tula Pahate Re.