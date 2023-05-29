Actress Meghaa Shetty Looks Stunning In Strapless White Outfit, See Pics

Meghaa Shetty is a popular Kannada actress and is known for her work in Kendasampige (2022). Recently, she posted a string of photos on her social media which created quite a stir. Meghaa wore a strapless white outfit with frills at the hem to add a touch of drama to an otherwise monochromatic outfit. While the location of the shoot is not known, the actress seems to be at a lake.

She can be seen posing on a floating mattress and looks stunning. To glamourise her look, she opted for smokey eyes, eyebrows on fleek, a flawless base, tinted cheeks and nude lips. She kept her accessories to a bare minimum by just opting for a pair of white earrings. She dropped these ravishing snaps on her Instagram handle and used a white heart as a caption. Check out the pictures here-

Meanwhile, the photos caught the attention of her admirers who soon rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts. One user reacted with heart emojis and wrote, “You beautiful!", while another wrote, “Such a glamorous beauty." A fan commented, “Awesome mam." An individual wrote, “So nice Akka (sister). Beautiful snaps."

Megha Shetty marked her acting debut in the Kannada soap opera in 2019 with the series Jothe Jotheyali. Her role as Anu Aryavardhan earned her immense love and appreciation from viewers. After the small screen, she made her way to the silver screens and finally starred in Mahesh Gowda’s rom-com titled Tribble Riding. The movie featured Ganesh, Aditi Prabhudeva, Rachana Inder, P Ravishankar, Sadhu Kokila, Shobhraj and Kuri Pratap. While the movie did fairly well, it was Meghaa’s acting chops that caught everyone’s attention and shot her to fame.

She was last seen in the Kannada romantic movie Dil Pasand in 2022, directed by Shiva Tejass. The movie also featured Nishvika Naidu, Meghaa Shetty, Darling Krishna and Sadhu Kokila, to mention a few.