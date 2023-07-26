Actress Meghana Gaonkar Posts Photo With Her ‘Ideal Boyfriend’; Have A Look

Actress Meghana Gaonkar predominantly works in Kannada movies. She has recently opened up about her personal life. Meghana posted a photo on Instagram and captioned it, “A boyfriend like him #goals." Before you jump to any conclusion, let us reveal who she was referring to.

Meghana shared a picture that she took with an idol of Lord Shiva. She can be seen sitting in front of the huge idol. Meghana Gaonkar’s witty caption probably means she wants a boyfriend who will have the qualities of Lord Shiva. But who is her real boyfriend or whether she is dating someone in real life or not, has not been revealed yet.

Advertisement

Meghana is pretty active on social media and she keeps posting photos related to food, travel, and her looks on Instagram. Recently, she shared a reel video of her on her page, in which can be seen grooving to AP Dhillon’s Brown Munde song in a casual avatar. She can be seen donning a simple round-neck pink T-shirt, pairing it with a blue cap and keeping her hair open. She has carried a no-makeup look with just a hint of pink lipstick. In this no-makeup look of hers, she looks stunning.