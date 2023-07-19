Actress Mitali Mayekar Surprises Husband Siddharth With This Gift From London

Marathi celebrity couple Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar are one of the most loved couples in the film industry. Fans love how they paint social media red with their adorable romantic pictures. Recently, they again gave the social media viewers major couple goals.

Siddharth had gone to London for some work for a couple of days and then returned to Mumbai recently. Mitali surprised him with an amazing gift, a PlayStation 5. The actor was on cloud nine after receiving this gift and posted a picture of it on Instagram Stories. He captioned the gift as “wife’s love". Later, they enjoyed a meal of potato bhaji, dal, and chapati and also shared a picture of it on his Instagram story.

Siddharth and Mitali had been to Paris some time back and shared their pictures on Instagram from the tour. In the photo, the couple looked uber cool in their outfits. Siddharth wore a crimson red shirt with colour-coordinated pants and Mitali donned a bralette and cream-coloured pants. “Moulin Rouge," Siddharth wrote in the caption.

Marathi actresses Rasika Vengurlekar and Rutuja Bagwe commented with fire emoticons while others also appreciated the couple.