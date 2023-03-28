Veteran Bollywood actress Mumtaz has left the world of glam and glitz for a long time. Despite staying away from the limelight, Mumtaz’s stardom will persist for generations to come. Not long ago, the evergreen B-town star took her fans by surprise after she made her debut on Instagram, on February 17. Since marking her presence on the social media platform, the Prem Kahani actress often drops various posts on her IG handle. From sharing glimpses of her family to shelling out major fitness goals at 75, Mumatz’s Instagram is a treat for the eyes.

Recently, Mumtaz dropped an intense workout video on the Meta platform that has grabbed the eyeballs of the masses. The video captured the actress, dressed in a plain red shirt, knotted from the front with a pair of gym trousers lying on a bench. Mumtaz is seen executing a seemingly strenuous workout using a heavy gym plate in her hands. She brings the gym plate closer to her chest and then once again pulls the equipment away from herself, stretching her arms.

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpOtSwYoB8S/

From Mumtaz’s expressions, it is quite evident, that the workout proved to be quite arduous for her. Despite the gruelling exercise, Mumtaz continues to perform the exercise to keep herself fit and active. The video, shared on March 3 was quick to draw numerous reactions from the netizens. They lauded Mumtaz for her dedication to remaining healthy even at such an age.

While one of them gushed, “Look at you go!" another lavished, “Keep Going, Great Mam." A few others called Mumtaz’s feat to be “Amazing" and “Admirable." Some even dropped multiple red hearts and fire emojis in the comments.

Apart from practising with the heavy gym plate, Mumtaz also offered sneak peeks of her gym sessions in the following posts. From lifting heavy weights and dumbbells to engaging in stretching exercises, sit-ups, and pull-ups Mumtaz seemed to prove that age was just a number for her. Check out some of the actress’s other workout videos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If reports are to be believed, Mumtaz will soon make a comeback into Bollywood with ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated web series Heera Mandi. The Netflix production boasts a cast ensemble of Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. Heera Mandi will give viewers a walk through the life of the courtesans during the pre-Independence era.

Read all the Latest Movies News here