Actress Nabha Natesh Win Hearts With Her Stunning Artwork, See Pics

Actress Nabha Natesh has established herself as a prominent figure in Telugu and Kannada cinema. She made her debut in the film industry in 2015 with the Kannada movie Vajrakaya opposite Shiva Rajkumar. Following that, she appeared in notable films like Lee and Saheba. In 2018, she made her Telugu debut with the movie Nannu Dochukunduvate.

Recently, the actress shared a few pictures on Instagram, which have gone viral. In the pictures, the actress can be seen striking a pose with the painting of legendary comic actor Charlie Chaplin. Nabha wore an off-shoulder white dress and rounded off her look with open tresses. This time, the actress opted for a minimal makeup look and still managed to leave her fans spellbound.

The actress captioned her post, “My first ever 4*4 canvas, recreated a painting of The Legendary Charlie Chaplin. I have always been inspired by the life of Sir Charlie Chaplin as an actor and as a human. To have dedicated one’s life to serving humanity by bringing smiles to people’s faces is the best life lived. Paying my respect and tribute to the legend and his life.

Fans have praised the actress for her gorgeous looks and the painting.

Some time back, the actress posed in a lehenga and gave major fashion goals. She mesmerised the audience with her aesthetic fashion sense and her fans could not stop gushing over her looks.

On the career front, Nabha Natesh is best known for films including Disco Raja, Vajrakaya, Solo Brathuke So Better, and Nannu Dochukunduvate. She gained huge popularity with her breakthrough role in the 2019 film iSmart Shankar. Her filmography encompasses noteworthy projects like Lee, Saheba, Adhugo, and Alludu Adhurs. Her latest theatrical release, Maestro, premiered in September 2021.

Besides this, the actress secured a place in the Top 11 list of Femina Miss India Bangalore 2013 and was honored with the Miss Intellectual award. She polished her acting skills through training at Abhinaya Taranga and commenced her theatre career under the mentorship of Belawadi.