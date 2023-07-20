Actress Navya Nair Remembers How Former Kerala CM Accepted Her Marriage Invitation

In a somber turn of events, the nation mourns the loss of former Kerala Chief Minister, Oommen Chandy, who passed away on July 18 at the age of 79. A stalwart in the Congress party, Chandy’s demise has left a void in the political landscape of Kerala and the country as a whole. After battling cancer, he was receiving treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru, where he breathed his last. The news of his passing has drawn heartfelt condolences from prominent figures in the political and entertainment spheres, reflecting the immense impact he had on the nation during his illustrious career.

Actress Navya Nair has also expressed his grief in a Facebook post. Navya took a stroll back memory lane and remembered that she and her father went to a house in Puthupalli. This place is located in the Kottayam district of Kerala. According to Navya, she and her father had gone to Chandy’s house with her wedding invitation. The Janaki Jaane actress revealed that Chandy’s wife had excused herself from the wedding function, saying that she will be busy with some programs on that day.

Advertisement

Navya revealed that still, Chandy had told her that he will definitely join the wedding function. Navya wrote that Chandy was an extremely simple man and she will always remember him for treating her with so much love. She wrote that he behaved with her in a respectful manner despite not having met her before. “Rest in Peace to the Chief Minister who stood by the people", Navya ended the post with these words.

Advertisement

Social media users have also agreed with the words of the actress and wrote that Chandy helped the public without attracting any limelight. The user wrote that the people in Kerala will always remember the late politician.

Mammootty, one of the stalwarts in the Malayalam film industry, has also paid tributes to the former Kerala CM. Mammootty wrote the tribute description in Malayalam that loosely translates to," Oommen Chandy was an extraordinary personality who showed that the ordinary has so much power. I have never seen Oommen Chandy except in the middle of a crowd. The last time I saw him, there were a bunch of people with him. Mammootty wrote that Chandy was in the assembly when he was a student and reached heights at a young age. Yet, the veteran actor wrote further, that he called him like a friend to the Puthupally church festival and walked with him shoulder to shoulder.