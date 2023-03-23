Tamil actress Nayanthara has charmed her way into the hearts of many with her compelling performances in films like Netrikann, Bigil, Connect, and Godfather. She often hogs the limelight for her professional and personal ventures. Whether it’s painting the town red with her romantic snaps and vacations with husband-director Vignesh Shivan to divulging details about her upcoming projects, Nayanthara is always hitting the headlines. She is now ready to step into Bollywood with her debut film Jawan, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. According to the latest updates that have been doing rounds on the Internet, Nayanthara will be donning a bikini for Jawan.

This won’t be the first time Nayanthara will sport beach wear for a movie. Earlier, in the 2007 action-thriller Billa, starring Ajith Kumar, she had set the temperatures soaring in her black two-piece bikini. Nayanthara also sported a swimsuit for the film Vallavan. The film starred Silambarasan TR.

Earlier, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone left fans gushing with her sizzling bikini in director Sidharth Anand’s Pathaan. From the dazzling golden-toned metallic bodysuit to the neon-yellow-hued monokini in the song Besharam Rang, Deepika exuded beachy vibes and how. Seems like Nayanthara too will slip into Deepika’s shoes for Jawan, sporting a new avatar with her bikini-clad look.

Speculations are also rife that a similar vacation-like scene of Pathaan will be portrayed in the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan. Neither the makers nor Nayanthara has confirmed the news so far. Earlier, Nayanthara was said to have been working with Vignesh Shivan for an untitled film, having Ajith Kumar as the lead. Now the latest reports suggest that the upcoming project has been stalled, for reasons unknown.

After a four-year-long sabbatical, SRK has returned to the big screens with Pathaan, followed by two more projects - Jawan and Dunki. Helmed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi in a negative role, accompanied by Sanjay Dutt, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Yogi Babu in important roles. The action entertainer, which was earlier supposed to release on June 2, might get delayed, suggests some reports.

