Actress Nazriya Nazim Back On Social Media After 2 Months, Check Her Latest Post

Malayalam actress Nazriya Nazim’s name is all over the news and for all the right reasons. The actress announced a break from social media in May and is now back after almost 2 months. Nazriya has now made a comeback by sharing two pictures on Instagram.

She posed for the cameras wearing a white ethnic kurta and chose minimal makeup. The Bangalore Days actress looks cute in both pictures. Nazriya earlier did not share anything related to the reason behind her going off social media. “Well…Hello there," reads her caption.

Nazriya’s colleague actress Raashi Khanna commented," Yay you are back….!" Actor Shani Shaki commented," Back?". Actor Roshan Mathew and make-up artist Avinash Shankar Chetia also expressed their happiness at this moment. Other followers were also happy to see their favourite actress back and showered heart emoticons in the comment section.

Nazriya had earlier informed the fans that she is going off the social media in the Instagram story section. “Taking a break from all social media…It’s time…Will miss all your love in messages here…Will be back soon. I promise…#dndmode."

The actress is looking forward to the release of her upcoming film Aavesham. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film is currently in the post-production phase. It boasts of an impressive star cast starring her husband and actor Fahadh Faasil, Ashish Vidyarthi, Mansoor Ali Khan and Sajin Gopu. Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends have produced Aavesham.