Actress Nikita Rawal Raises Fashion Bar With Her DIY 'Butterfly' Outfit, See Pic

Popular Marathi actress Nikita Rawal has made a mark for herself in the industry. And it seems that she is all set to elevate the fashion game with her sartorial choices on social media platforms. She recently posted a picture of herself where she was seen in a butterfly top that become an inspiration for fashionistas all over the internet.

A few weeks back, Uorfi Javed surprised everyone with her petal-inspired look but Nikita Rawal has now taken the game to a whole new level. The butterfly look exudes ethereal beauty and graceful elegance, perfectly expressing the essence of these tiny creatures. Nikita Rawal is known for her immaculate fashion sense and amazing choices and has always been at the forefront of trendsetting. Her most recent fashion statement, the butterfly top, has piqued the interest of both fashionistas and style enthusiasts. The top that she has created by just sticking several “butterflies" onto her chest, oozes elegance and playfulness with its brilliant colours and complex detailing, perfectly reflecting Nikita’s sense of style. She captioned the picture, “She remembered who she was and the game changed."

Nikita Rawal’s bold approach to fashion has gained her a devoted fan base, and she continues to push boundaries and defy conventional norms. Her decision to go bold with the butterfly top demonstrates her confidence and personality, inspiring others to embark on their style journeys.

The actress has repeatedly demonstrated via her fashion-forward selections that fashion is an expression of one’s personality and inventiveness. She seamlessly combines glitz and edginess, reinventing what it means to make a stylish statement.