Actress Oviya Helen Clears The Air On Her Sexuality; Know What She Said

Tamil actress Oviya Helen became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss Tamil season 1. She shot to fame with her 2010 film Kalavani. She has worked in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films throughout her career. The film fraternity took note of Oviya Helen after her appearance in Bigg Boss. She has always courted controversy due to her bold tweets and interviews. According to reports, Oviya Helen has once again come into the limelight after her recent interview with the media portal. According to media reports, Oviya Helen has quashed rumours about her sexuality in the interview. She said that people tend to think she’s a lesbian due to her decision to remain unmarried. “I am not a lesbian", she said.

In 2020, Oviya Helen interacted with her fans on Twitter. Fans asked some questions about her personal life and ideologies. During this interaction, she said that she doesn’t want a husband. Oviya also spoke about her political aspirations. She said that, if necessary, she would enter politics too.

Oviya started her career by portraying supporting roles in movies. She made her on-screen debut with the Malayalam film Kangaroo, which was released in 2007. She made her Tamil debut in 2009 with the film Naalai Namadhe. While pursuing her graduation, Oviya was offered a lead role in the Tamil movie Kalavani. The movie became a super hit at the box office and served as a big break for her in the industry. It was written and directed by A Sarkunam. Later, the movie was remade in Kannada titled Kirataka, with Oviya Helen reprising her role.