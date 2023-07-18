Actress-politician Roja's Obscene Comments On Sunny Leone Raise Eyebrows

During the Varahi Yatra, a religious procession in Andhra Pradesh, popular Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan criticised Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. This remark quickly gained attention online, prompting a controversial response from actress and politician Roja, who made an inappropriate comment about Sunny Leone.

Roja’s comment comparing Pawan Kalyan to Sunny Leone caused an uproar on the internet and among Sunny’s fans. She stated that Pawan’s morals were akin to Sunny Leone’s and mocked his discussions on what he deemed as facts, likening it to Sunny Leone reciting ancient scriptures. Roja’s comment received backlash, particularly from Sunny’s supporters.

In response, an anonymous Twitter account, presumed to be held by a fan of Sunny Leone, posted a fitting reply to Roja’s statement. The response highlighted Sunny’s past as a pornstar but emphasized her lack of regrets and the openness with which she pursued her chosen profession. The tweet pointed out that the only difference between Sunny and Roja was that Sunny had moved on from the adult industry, while Roja continued in politics.

Internet users rallied to defend Sunny Leone, applauding her for transforming her life and successfully transitioning into Bollywood. They cited her involvement in charitable initiatives and the adoption of children as further evidence of her positive contributions. Many argued that despite her past, Sunny had managed to garner respect and support, contrary to the disparagement she faced from Roja and others.