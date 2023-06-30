Actress Pooja Bhatt, The First Choice For Aashiqui, Reveals Why She Turned It Down

Actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, currently a participant in Bigg Boss OTT 2, has recently made a surprising revelation about her Bollywood debut. Known for her debut film “Daddy" in 1989, Pooja disclosed in a recent episode of the reality show that she was initially supposed to make her entry into the industry with another iconic film, which she turned down. The actress shared that she was meant to debut in the popular film Aashiqui, directed by her own father, Mahesh Bhatt. However, due to personal reasons involving her ex-boyfriend, Pooja made a different career choice that altered her journey in the film industry. This revelation has sparked intrigue and curiosity among fans and viewers of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Pooja had previously stated at an event in 2015 that she had turned down the film her father had given her. She said, “I had a boyfriend and I was in love with him since I was 12 years old. When I was 16, I started dating him. At 17 I did Daddy and at 18 I was offered Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin. So he very patiently went through the phase of my first film and said “If you want to marry me, drop movie offers as I’ll never marry an actor."