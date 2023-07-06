Actress Pragya Jaiswal Drops Sunkissed Photos In A Satin Dress; Have A Look

Pragya Jaiswal is one of the well-known actresses in the Telugu film industry. She started her career in 2012 with the bilingual film Virattu. She is also quite popular for her mind-blowing fashion choices. Pragya Jaiswal has a vibrant presence on social media. She always stays in touch with her fans, giving them a sneak peek into her personal as well as professional life. Recently, she shared a string of pictures from her latest photoshoot that are currently going viral on the internet.

In the photos, Pragya is looking stunning in a sleeveless tropical-printed satin dress with a side slit. The Gunturodu star complemented her outfit with a pair of brown flats and kept the accessories minimal, with a pair of hoop earrings and a watch. She opted for a dewy look with a nude base and mauve lips. A side-parted hairdo left open in soft curls completed Pragya’s glamorous look. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Those 5 minutes when the sun comes out these days."

One of the users commented, “So beautiful" and another one said, “You look damn gorgeous". Many showered red heart emojis in the comment box.

A few days ago, Pragya Jaiswal shared another set of pictures, in which she was seen donning a black full-sleeve monokini. She opted for subtle makeup and kept her wet hair open. She rounded off her look with a pair of statement earrings. “Stop stopping yourself," read the caption.