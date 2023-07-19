Actress Pragya Jaiswal Oozes Glamour In This Printed Mini Dress, See Pics

Pragya Jaiswal is one of the famous actresses in the Telugu film industry. She made her debut in 2012 with the bilingual Tamil and Telugu film Virattu. She is also quite popular for her sartorial choices. The actress maintains an active online persona and regularly stays in touch with her followers and shares both her personal and professional life with them.

On Tuesday, she posted a few pictures from her most recent photoshoot which are going viral. In the photographs, the actress can be seen wearing a peach-coloured printed mini dress which was paired with a white belt. Pragya posed with a beautiful smile and went with open hair for her look. She also wore a pair of golden hoops and a silver watch to accessorise her look. She opted for red-tinted lips, with peach blush for make-up.

Advertisement

In some pictures, she can be seen accompanied by Sahil Salathia and Malini Agarwal along with Sarvesh Shashi. She captioned the pictures, “Weekend recap Thank you sahilgsalathia & missmalini for a super fun Sunday scene!"