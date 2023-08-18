Actress Pragya Jaiswal Oozes Oomph In Olive Green Mini Dress

Actress Pragya Jaiswal is one of the leading actresses in the Telugu entertainment industry. The diva is an avid social media user and always keeps her fans updated with her professional and personal life. Recently, the actress shared some stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot session, which has taken the internet by storm.

Pragya donned an olive-green colour sleeveless satin dress. She opted for subtle makeup and kept her wavy traces open. She rounded off her look with a pair of golden hoops, which added extra glam to her look. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Energy doesn’t lie," in the caption. Take a look:

Seeing the post, her fans rushed to the comments section. They showered compliments on their favourite actress. One of the users wrote, “Gorgeous," and another commented, “Getting more hot and sexy day by day." “Madam, you look awesome. I love you," wrote a third user.

Not just Western wear, but Pragya Jaiswal also aces Indian outfits. A few days back, on August 9, she shared some stunning photos in a pista green silk saree which she paired with a contrasting magenta-coloured blouse with cutout detailing at the back. She chose glam makeup, tied her hair in a bun and added gajra to it. She completed her look with a pair of statement necklaces, matching earrings and a bangle. She looked extremely happy and had a wide smile in these photos. “A saree moment," read her caption.