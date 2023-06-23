Actress Pranitha Subhash Looks Gorgeous Beyond Words In This Ethnic Green Lehenga

Fans were left swooning over the actress and commented that she looks fabulous in the outfit. One of the fans even wished that she could play the role of Sita Maa in Adipurush directed by Om Raut. Others also appreciated her sartorial choices.

Actress Pranitha Subhash is at the pinnacle of her acting career with impeccable acting skills in Masss, Brahma, Whistle, etc. Besides acting, the actress also strikes a chord with the fans for her fashion choices. She recently donned a green lehenga which fitted in perfectly with her ethnic looks. Pranitha looked drop-dead gorgeous in this magnificent green lehenga. Going for the more intricate details, the decoration and the beaded tassels accentuated the beauty of this ethnic outfit. Pranitha also styled her hair with a braid and attached gold ornaments to it. This was a perfect choice made by the actress according to the ethnic theme of this outfit. For the accessories, she chose a maang tikka, gold bangles, and a beaded choker necklace as well. The actress also ticked all the boxes right when it came to makeup. She complimented her alluring outfit with minimal makeup, i.e.- brown eyeshadow.

Pranitha also looked beautiful beyond words in this off-shoulder black gown with floral imprints. For the accessories part she chose earrings and a bright makeup look with red lips and brown eyeshadow. “All things black, gold and noir", the actress wrote in the caption. Followers loved the picture and showered it with heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

Not only the looks, but Pranitha is also the talk of the tinsel town with her upcoming project Ramana Avatara as well. Written and directed by Vikas Pampapathi, Ramana Avatara is currently in the post-production stage. Pranitha will make her debut in the Kannada cinema with Ramana Avatara, touted to be a comic caper. Manish Rishi has played the male lead in this movie while Arun Sagar will essay the antagonist. Anirudh Acharya, Shubra Aaiyappa, and others have also acted in Ramana Avatara backed by Star Fab Production.