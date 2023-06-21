Actress Priya Prakash Varrier Trolled For Bold Pictures In White Corset Dress

Actress Priya Prakash Varrier, who became an overnight star after her famous wink went viral on social media, keeps posting stunning pictures and videos on Instagram. For her most recent post, the actress shared some bold pictures and soon came under fire from trolls.

She posted a series of pictures in a white dress, with the caption, “Bloom like a flower; unfold your beauty." Check out the picture here,

In this picture, the actress can be seen wearing a long white corset dress, which she paired with white pencil heels, earrings and a ring. She kept her hair in a simple bun for this look. The picture has received more than 2,00,000 likes.

Advertisement

The comment section, though, is filled with nasty remarks.

The actress was trolled earlier for another photoshoot wherein she was wearing a beautiful choli teamed with an intricately designed lehenga. Check out the picture.