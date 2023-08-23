Actress Raashi Khanna Sets Internet On Fire With Her Diamond Bead-Embellished Gown

Raashi Khanna, known for her impressive performances in projects like Farzi and Oohalu Gusagusalade, continues to captivate audiences with her acting prowess and striking fashion choices. Her versatility on-screen and dedication to her craft has earned her a devoted fan base that eagerly anticipates her upcoming projects. Apart from her acting skills, Raashi’s recent photoshoot has set social media abuzz, showcasing her stunning style.

In a recent photoshoot, Raashi donned a gown adorned with diamond beads, featuring a plunging neckline that exuded elegance. Accessorizing with a pendant, her choice of makeup included a dewy finish and a pink lip shade, accentuating her beauty. Social media users were left mesmerized by her top-notch looks, flooding the comments section with heart emoticons. Fans praised her sizzling appearance, with one admirer commenting on her “absolutely hot stunning look," while another commended her for maintaining herself so well.