Radhika Pandit is a well-known face in the Kannada film industry. She is known for making audiences spellbound with her magnificent personality, acting and fashion sense. Recently, she dropped a few pictures and greeted her fans on the occasion of Ugadi. In the pictures, Radhika can be seen donning traditional garb. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of earrings and a necklace. Radhika opted for a minimal makeup look and tied her hair at the back. In one of the pictures, she can be seen posing with her husband, South star Yash. Her son and mother-in-law can be seen posing together in another photo.

Radhika captioned her post, “On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, Yugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Chaitra Navratri, wishing everyone hope, abundance, success, and fulfilment!!".

Social media users have commented on the pictures. One user wrote, “Our festivals without your posts are incomplete". Another user wrote, “May happiness and prosperity come to you in abundance. Wishing you a happy Ugadi". The third user commented, “I still remember the first Ugadi after your marriage". One user added, “You look like a goddess in the first pic".

Radhika Pandit has acted in hit films like Mr and Mrs Ramchari, Krishnan Love Story, Drama, and Moggina Manasu. Some of her other notable projects include Aadi Lakshmi Puraana, Santhu Straight Forward, Doddmane Hudga, Endendigu, and Kaddipudi. Now, she is all set to star in the upcoming film Maduve Impossible.

Radhika tied the wedding knot with Yash in a grand wedding ceremony in 2016. They both fell in love with each other while working together on a television show titled Nandagokula. Radhika and Yash are parents to a baby girl Arya and a son named Yatharv.

Yash is best known for films KGF: Chapter 1, KGF: Chapter 2, Drama, and Mr and Mrs Ramchari. He has also acted in films like MasterPiece, Jaanu, Googly, Lucky, Kiraathaka, and Raajadhaani. Soon, he will star in upcoming films including Googly 2, KGF: Chapter 3, and another untitled film.

