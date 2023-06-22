Actress Rachitha Mahalakhsmi Accuses Husband Of Sending Threat Messages; Files Complaint

TV actress Rachitha Mahalakshmi filed a sensational complaint against her husband at midnight at Chennai women’s police station. She accused her husband Dinesh Gopalsamy of sending her threatening messages and phone calls at midnight. Dinesh approached the police station immediately after learning about the complaint, on Tuesday.

Dinesh and Rachitha met on the sets of a TV serial named Pirivom Santhippom where they played an on-screen couple. They became popular due to their chemistry and soon, it got reflected off-screen as well. They got married in 2013.

Rachitha made her debut with Mega Mandala whereas Dinesh debuted with Television Series Mahan, which aired in 2010. Rachitha and Dinesh got married and were living in a private apartment in Ayyapantangal, Porur, Chennai. A few years after their wedding, they started living separately due to some disagreements between them.

Rachitha filed a complaint on Tuesday alleging her husband Dinesh of sending her obscene messages and threatening calls for the past few days. Dinesh immediately acted on this complaint by visiting the police station and left saying that if she wants to, she can approach the court for a divorce.