Divya Spandana, popularly known by her on-screen name Ramya, has carved a niche amongst the audience with her phenomenal performances, mostly in Kannada films. Apart from acting, Divya also dominates the headlines owing to her ability to not shy away from speaking about important topics and her personal life as well. Recently, Ramya attended a college event and engaged in a fun interaction with students. At this moment, one of the students asked her when she was going to marry. Ramya replied to this question with a quirky reply, stating why exactly people wish to marry. According to her, she doesn’t feel bound by societal conventions and likes to proceed according to her wishes. After hearing this reply, the follower who had asked this question requested Ramya to not tie the nuptial knot. Ramya was left in splits at this spontaneous statement by the fan.

Ramya has remained tight-lipped regarding the question of her marriage for a long time now. She didn’t even give a hint about it in the recent episode of Weekend With Ramesh Season 5. This show is hosted by actor and director Ramesh Aravind. Ramesh had asked her about her crush. Cine buffs and followers felt that she would come up with an answer which could reveal something about her personal life, but they were disappointed. Ramya called her pet dogs her crush.

According to Ramya, she treats these puppies as her children. The audience loved her appearance and the interesting anecdotes she shared in the show. Many were miffed with how she was using English more in comparison to Kannada. They reminded Ramya that she has garnered fame in the entertainment industry by essaying key roles in Kannada films only. Due to this, she should use the Kannada language more in comparison to English, fans opined.

Ramya always manages to steal the spotlight with her work in the film industry and politics as well. She has also launched her own production house AppleBox Studios. Ramya had revealed that the production house will produce two theatrical films, which will be distributed by KRG Studios.

As of now, she has not revealed much about these films.

