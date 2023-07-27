Actress Ranjani Raghavan Off To A Vacation, Check Her Kerala Diaries

Ranjani Raghavan is a prominent figure in the Kannada film and television industry. She gained recognition for her remarkable performances in the serial Putta Gowri Maduva and her character from Kannadathi remains fresh in the viewers’ minds.

Currently, Ranjani is enjoying a vacation in Kerala and she shares with her fans her travel photographs on her social media handles. Her recent pictures on Instagram capture her adventurous side, trekking and climbing hills while appreciating the beauty of nature. One of her pictures that showcase the actress enjoying her vacation in Kerala is the one where she is seen enjoying gulab jamun. Take a look:

Fans showered her posts with likes and comments.

Besides being a talented actress, Ranjani Raghavan is also a successful novelist. Her book, Kathe Dabbi, became a bestseller with over 15 editions in just six months, while her second book, Swipe Right, was released in December 2022.

Ranjani has a busy schedule ahead, with movie projects, web series and her next novel in the pipeline. Her upcoming film, directed by debutant Kishore Megalamane, also stars actors Aditya, Ashwin Hassan, Kari Subbu and Shivamani in significant roles. While the title of the film is yet to be announced, shooting for the same has already commenced.

Fans eagerly await the on-screen chemistry of Aditya and Ranjani with the latter portraying the lead female character. Important scenes for the yet-to-be-titled film have already been shot in Bangalore and Chikkamagaluru. The film’s music will be composed by Shashank Seshagiri, while Uday Leela, known for his work in films like Joru, Krodha and more, is handling the cinematography.