Actress Rashmi Prabhakar Crowned Winner Of Reality Show Super Queen, Takes Home...

The Kannada reality show, Super Queen has come to an end on Sunday after successfully entertaining the audience for 17 weeks. In the reality show’s grand finale, Rashmi Prabhakar was elated to bag the title. The actress won a crown worth Rs 11 lakh as she lifted the Super Queens winners trophy and beamed with joy as the empress of the reality show. The winning moment has been shared by ZEE Kannada on social media platforms.

Judge Vijay Raghavendra announced Rashmi as the winner of Super Queen. The actress can be seen elated as she lived up to the moment. After the felicitation, Rashmi thanked everyone for their support and mentioned that she is speechless to express her happiness for winning the reality show.

Advertisement

The caption of the Instagram Reel is loosely translated to, “Congratulations to Rashmi Prabhakar who was crowned Super Queen in the courtyard of Arasiyas!"

Watch the winning moment of Rashmi Prabhakar here:

Rashmi was last seen on Kannada television in a soap opera titled Manasella Neene. She reportedly left the show as the lead role due to personal reasons.

Meanwhile, the first runner-up of the show is the multi-talented Remo. She was awarded a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh. Remo dedicated her win to her father.

Advertisement

Actress Rajani is the second runner-up of the Super Queen and was also given a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh. While Rajani stated that she is glad that she managed to win the hearts of the audience and is a “victory" moment for her. Both the runner-ups were also crowned by the judges.

Super Queen is all about celebrating womanhood and success to glory. The show was hosted by Swetha Changappa and Kuri Prathap. Rachitha Ram and Vijay Raghavendra were seen on the judges’ panel in the show. The first season of the reality show premiered on November 18, last year and turned out to be a grand success in terms of TRP.

Read all the Latest Movies News here