Actress Rasika Sunil Shares Her Husband's Reaction To Her Kissing Scene In Phakaat

Marathi actress Rasika Sunil is looking forward to the release of her upcoming film Phakaat, directed by Shreyash Jadhav, which is set to release on June 2. The trailer of the film is out and it shows a kissing scene between Rasika and the male lead Suyog Gorhe. Some of the social media users repeatedly raised the question of whether Rasika’s husband Aditya Bilagi was comfortable with it.

In an interview with Maharashtra Times, Rasika has now addressed this question. The actress said that Aditya respects her boundaries as an actress. She said that her husband knows that these things are the requirements of her job. Rasika ended the interview by saying that he keeps these things in mind and doesn’t get uncomfortable with these scenes.

Rasika also revealed that her co-star Suyog was also uncomfortable in the kissing scene. The actress helped him by saying that they are just professionals doing their work.

Advertisement

Phakaat revolves around the lives of two unemployed and alcoholic friends who find secret information about India’s planned attack on Pakistan. They hope to sell it for money but things change when they meet a militant who demands the data. What happens afterwards forms the premise of Phakaat. Rasika has played the role of Lily in this film. Actors Hemant Dhome, Kiran Gaikwad and Avinash Narkar are also associated with the movie. Ganraj Associates Studios and Vakratunda Entertainments have produced Phakaat.

Previously, Rasika acted in the film Urmi, directed by Rajesh Balkrishna Jadhav. Chinmay Udgirkar, Sayali Sanjeev, Nitish Chavan, Rutuja R Junnarkar and others also featured in it. Produced by Dr Pravin Chaudhari, Urmi failed to entertain the audience.

Rasika last played the role of Pranali in the series Meter Down, directed by Amol Padave. This series revolved around the story of an assistant to a renowned Bollywood photographer, Sankarshan also known as Sankudi (Saorabh Choughule). Apart from Saorabh, its cast featured actors like Prarthana Behere, Palak Gangele and others. The audience appreciated Meter Down for the comic storyline, acting performances and other aspects.