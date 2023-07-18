Actress Ratan Rajput Shares Casting Couch Experience, Reveals Her Drink Was Spiked

Actress Ratan Rajput plunged straight into the hearts of the audience with her captivating performances in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo as Laali and as Princess Amba in Mahabharat. She has received adulation from the audiences in almost all the projects but has now not taken up any project for a long time. In an interview with AajTak.in, the actress revealed that she was drugged without her knowledge for an audition. Ratan revealed that she went to a hotel with a friend in Oshiwara where all the auditions used to happen.

She gave her audition to a low-level coordinator because the director was not present there. “You did so well ma’am. Sir has been talking only about you. Aapka hi hoga," she quoted the co-ordinator’s words. Ratan was all fine with it until the coordinator asked her to take the script and get ready for a meeting. Ratan and her friend went to a hotel upstairs where they had a sip of the cold drink after being persuaded a lot. When Ratan returned home, she felt uneasy and doubted whether the drinks were spiked or not.

Advertisement

Ratan had shared about her ordeal with the casting couch previously as well. The actress had revealed that a 60-65-year-old man had tried to harass her when she was just 14. According to the actress, he had told her that she needs to get a complete makeover. He also informed the actress about the cost of the makeover, i.e.- Rs 2 to 2.5 Lakh. The man said that Ratan has to make him her godfather if she wants him to spend this exorbitant amount on her.

“You have to be my friend," Ratan revealed the words said by the man to her in an interview with Zeenews.india.com. The actress was surprised to hear such things and told the man that he is equal to her father’s age. Ratan said that she cannot be friends with her.

Advertisement

As of now, Ratan entertains the audience with her vlogs on her Youtube channel.