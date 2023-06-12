Actress Roja, Admitted To Hospital After Swollen Leg, Undergoing Medical Treatment

National Award-winning actress Roja was hospitalised at a private hospital in Chennai recently after she experienced sudden pain and swelling in her leg. She is under observation at the moment and is expected to return home in a few days.

Roja made her acting debut in 1992 with the film Sembaruthi. In the early 2000s, she married director RK Selvamani, and the couple has a son and a daughter. Currently an active politician, she is serving as the Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Youth Development in Andhra Pradesh.

Roja has acted alongside some of the leading actors of the 90s like Rajinikanth, Vijayakanth, Sathyaraj, Prabhu, Karthik, Sarath Kumar, Ajith Kumar, and Prashanth.

Advertisement

She entered politics in 1998 with the Telugu Desam Party and is currently with YSR Congress Party since joining them in 2011. She has been elected MLA twice from Nagari in 2014 and 2019 in Andhra Pradesh. Roja permanently left the film industry in 2022.