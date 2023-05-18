Actress Roja Ramani Talks About Son Tarun’s Comeback And Her Wish To See Him Married

Telugu actor Tarun has received adulation from audiences for his acting prowess in many family-oriented dramas. He later received success in romantic films as well but stayed away from showbiz for a long time after a string of flops. Now, he is all prepared to make his comeback. His actress mother Roja Ramani talked about her son’s comeback in a recent interview with The Times of India. The veteran actress said that Tarun will act in a web series and a feature film as well.

She wished that with the blessings of the Telugu audience, Tarun will perform well in the film industry once again. Roja Ramani said that Tarun has been a devoted child since childhood and performs pooja for more than an hour daily. Now she only wants to see him get married. The veteran actress also expressed her anguish over the baseless allegations levelled against her son without any evidence.

She was probably referring to the Tollywood drugs case in which Tarun was quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate.

Tarun has various successful films like Nuvve Kavali (2000), Priyamaina Neeku (2001), Nuvvu Leka Nenu Lenu (2002) and others. Tarun had bagged three state Nandi Awards and the National Film Award for his films.

But, he has failed to secure a hit for the past many years. He last acted in the film Idi Naa Love Story directed by Ramesh Gopi. This movie revolves around the love story of Abhiram (Tarun) an ad filmmaker and Abhinaya (Oviya). Initially, Abhiram and Abhinaya get along well. But, problems arise when Abhiram’s expectations are not met in the relationship. The movie failed to impress the audience.

Besides acting, Tarun also plays in the Indian Celebrity Cricket League. He is associated with the Telangana T20 League cricket team Medak Mavericks as their brand ambassador. He serves as the Telangana cricket team’s ambassador. He had participated in a charity cricket match last year on September 24 in Dallas, USA. The objective of this match was to raise funds to help the kids from underprivileged backgrounds in education. Proceedings from this match were also donated to families who cannot afford the cost of medical emergencies.