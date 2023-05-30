Actress Rukmini Vasanth Shares Her Love For Coconut Water With Random Clicks

Actress Rukmini Vasanth is one of the most prominent faces in the Tamil and Telugu film industry. She has earned a huge fan base in recent years with her on-screen charm. Rukmini is also an internet sensation, and her social media account is proof. Besides films, the actress often keeps us hooked with her latest fashion avatars on Instagram. Be it donning traditional wear or slipping into an uber-chic fit, Rukmini makes sure to leave us gushing with her on-fleek style quotient. Recently, Rukmini shared her sheer love for coconut water by dropping a streak of pictures of her enjoying the drink on social media.

In the first photo, Rukmimi can be seen in a pink cotton saree having a golden border. She is captured sipping on some coconut water. In the following click, she can be seen consuming coconut water from a fruit stall without a straw. In another snap, Rukmini clicked a selfie, dressed in a casual avatar in a white T-shirt and wet hair, holding a coconut. Be it featuring in a sun-kissed photo, sitting in a chair, or sitting atop a car, Rukmini is always enjoying some coconut water.

In the final pictures, Rulmini shared a screenshot of a fan wishing him a happy birthday with a coconut picture. They wrote, “Happy birthday in advance, ma’am." Sharing these random photos with the coconut, the actress captioned her post, “A love story swipe to see the greatest birthday wish I have ever got. PS: Feeling the need that it’s not my birthday today."

Take a look at the post:

The post is currently garnering everyone’s attention.

Not long ago, Rukmini shared a couple of pictures in a casual avatar. In the pictures, she is seen slaying in a black tank top, which she teamed with a dark grey shirt and blue denim jeans. “Swipe to see the wind cramping my style," read the caption.

Seeing the photos, fans heaped compliments on the actress in the comment section.

On the work front, Rukmini is currently busy juggling three back-to-back movies, including Saptha Sagaradaache Yello alongside Rakshit Shetty and directed by Hemanth M Rao; Banadarayalli, helmed by Ganesh-Preetham Gubbi; and Bagheera, starring Prakash Raj, and Achyuth Kumar, directed by Soori.