Actress Rupa Sree To Star In Upcoming Tamil Show Ranjithame

Popular TV actress Rupa Sree is gearing up to enthral her fans with an upcoming Tamil TV serial where she will be portraying an important role. The serial, titled Ranjithame, explores the conflicts of ego between the characters Ranjith (played by Shiv Sathish) and Ranjini (played by Manishajith).

Rupa Sree is well-known for her exceptional performances in various films across South Indian languages. In Ranjithame, she will be portraying the role of a loving mother. The upcoming TV serial featuring Rupa Sree has generated a lot of excitement among her fans, who are eagerly anticipating its launch. The show is expected to premiere soon.

The lead roles in the serial are portrayed by Shiv Sathish and Manishajith. The supporting cast includes Madhumikha Srinivasu, Yavanraj Nethrun, Sandhyadhaiyan and Ramanth Shetty.

Besides, a highly popular Tamil daily soap, titled Bharathi Kannamma 2, has made its return on television and features Rupa Sree. The new season has a fresh storyline. The show is being broadcasted on a Tamil entertainment channel and stars Sibbu Suryan and Vinusha Devi in the lead roles. Supporting roles are played by Rupa and Deepa Shankar. Bharathi Kannamma 2 is a remake of the well-received Malayalam series Karuthamuthu.