Actress Rupali Bhosale Leaving Aai Kuthe Kay Karte? Here's What We Know

Marathi actress Rupali Bhosale has become a household name with her stellar portrayal of antagonist Sanjana Shekar Dixit in the serial Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. She has aced the character after the exit of actress Deepali Pansare and has garnered critical acclaim among the fans. But now Rupali’s followers are in doubt and thinking about whether the actress is about to leave the daily soap.

These doubts erupted after she shared a post on Instagram about her “next journey". Rupali has also posted a picture along with the renowned singer couple Suresh Wadkar and Padma Wadkar. The actress has written the post in Marathi which translates to, “Great BHET Suresh Wadkarji and Padma Wadkarji…with your blessings on the next journey and I am sure it will be a very pleasant journey, thank you for giving us such wonderful songs that we are still enjoying today." She wrote further wrote, “Lucky and blessed to be part of this industry Pleasure meeting you both."

Rupali has not divulged any further details about this next journey which left the fans in a state of confusion. She attached the song Aye Zindagi Gale Laga to the photo sung by Suresh Wadkar from the film Sadma.

Marathi actress Mugdha Godbole dropped heart emoticons while another user asked whether Rupali is in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

Not only the daily soap Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, but Rupali is also all over the news for yet another reason. She played the female lead in the song Dutta Digambara sung by Shruti Bujarbaruah. Actor Vishakh Mamhankar played the male lead in this musical number directed by Durgesh Nitin Harawade. Maru Brothers (Mahesh Naresh Umesh) composed the music for this song. Suman Music unveiled the official video of this song on July 3.