Actress Saai Gayatri Looks Ethereal In Traditional White Silk Skirt On Onam

Kerala’s annual harvest festival, Onam was celebrated on Tuesday with utmost fervour and pomp. Also known as Thiru-Onam or Thivruvonam, the cultural celebrations in the Malayali community began on August 20 and will end on August 31. It is one of the most significant cultural festivals in Kerala. Apart from performing the rituals, people dress up in traditional ethnic clothes, make Onam Pookalam and cook delicious foods. Among many celebrities, the Pandian Stores actress, Saai Gayatri stole the show with her stunning look.

Saai Gayatri looked beautiful in a contrast-coloured attire and exuded charm. The actress wore a maroon-coloured blouse adorned with golden embroidery and motifs with a half-sleeved blouse. She paired it with a white silk skirt with a broad golden border with matching motifs on it. She can be seen holding a brass bowl with a lotus in her hand. She adorned her hair with mogra flowers and accessorised herself with a golden choker, jhumki and bracelet. She opted for glowy makeup, shimmering eyes, mascara-laden lashes, eyeliner and nude lipstick.