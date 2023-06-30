Actress Sadaa Looks Ravishing In This Embellished Red Saree, See Pics

When Sadaf Mohammed Sayed, aka Sadaa, is not busy captivating the audience with her impeccable acting chops or posting glimpses of her outings, she serves fashion goals. Sadaa’s style statements are all about glamour and making heads turn with her sartorial picks. Now, in a recent photo, the actress looked ravishing as she draped a stunning red saree. If you love this traditional pick, then take notes from Sadaa’s Instagram post.

Sadaa has quite a flair for fashion which is quite evident in her choice of outfits. The actress recently draped a gorgeous shade of red-coloured saree with tiny embellishments in it. She paired it with a matching sleeveless and embellished blouse which featured a V-neckline. She took her look for the day a notch high by accessorising her 6-yards with a diamond necklace with an emerald stone for a pendant and dazzling diamond earrings. Sadaa also opted for sleek bracelets and dainty rings.

Check out her post here-

She opted for ultra-glam makeup with flawless and dewy skin, rouged cheeks and beaming highlighter, subtle yet shimmery eyeshadow, eyeliner and mascara on the eyelids and bold red lips. She posed for the camera and also flashed her dazzling smile.

Many users reacted to the captivating photos by dropping hearts or fire emojis. A user wrote, “Gorgeous in red saree. Such a pretty face. Also, nice hairstyle and lovely earrings and necklace." Another individual critiqued her pose and wrote, “You could have given a pose by raising your hands."