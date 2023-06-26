Actress Sai Pallavi Roped In For Jr NTR-starrer Devara: Reports

Jr NTR has been lately displaying remarkable energy and achieving a string of successful films, surpassing the accomplishments of other actors. His popularity has also transcended borders, reaching international recognition with RRR. This has further amplified the excitement surrounding him, leading to an increased lineup of future projects. As part of his upcoming ventures, NTR is currently working on his 30th film, titled Devara. The most recent news reports reveal that Sai Pallavi has also been cast in the movie.

While there have been rumours circulating about Sai Pallavi’s involvement in the film Devara, including her role as NTR’s wife, it’s important to note that these reports are unconfirmed. If Pallavi is indeed part of the movie, it is speculated that she will be featured in a flashback episode, portraying a natural and significant character. However, official confirmation from the film’s production team is still awaited.

The movie is a collaboration between Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Arts and Yuvasudha Arts banners. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh. Janhvi Kapoor will be the leading lady, while Saif Ali Khan has been chosen to portray the role of the villain. Additionally, several other celebrities are set to play important roles in the movie.

The shooting for the film Devara commenced in March, and since then, four significant action schedules have been successfully wrapped up, as per reports. Currently, another action schedule is in the works. The makers are dedicated to completing the dialogue-oriented portions of the movie at the earliest, putting in their utmost effort.