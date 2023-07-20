Actress Samyuktha Hegde Shared Jaw-dropping Pictures From Her Birthday Night

Samyuktha Hegde, one of the most sought-after Indian actresses who rose to fame with MTV reality show Splitsvilla is often in the news for her hot chick avatar. Samyuktha usually makes her fans go awestruck with her sassy looks. This time the diva has shared some glimpses from her birthday night from Koh Phangan, Thailand that took the internet by storm.

In the photograph, the actress can be seen in a black bikini top with a printed ruffled skirt. Samyuktha kept her look easygoing with her hair in a ponytail and subtle makeup with brown lips. For the jewellery, she wore a pair of square-shaped earrings with some rings. The subsequent pictures show her near an ATM sitting on the floor with her furry friend.

The caption of the picture reads, “25 and manifesting the best life How the night started vs how it ended! Thanks to all of you for flooding my timeline and inbox with birthday wishes! You guys know how to make a girl feel old and loved at the same time. Here’s to another year of epic adventures, crazy dance moves, questionable life decisions, and a whole lot of laughter! Sorry, I couldn’t reply to anyone as I was busy being an island girl! Cheers, my fabulous bunch! Happy 25th to me #QuarterLifeCrisis #PartyLikeIts1998 #25thbirthday"