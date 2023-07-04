Actress Sara Annaiah Slays In A Traditional Ensemble; See Pics

Sara Annaiah is one of the well-known actresses in Kannada films. She frequently hits headlines for her excellent sense of style. She is very active on social media and keeps updating her fans about her daily life activities. Sara recently posted a few images from her recent photoshoot on Instagram, which caught people’s attention. She looked adorable in the pictures. Sara can be seen wearing a beautiful peach-coloured ethnic lehenga with a purple printed dupatta. For the accessories, she went for a stone-carved necklace, paired with heavy earrings, matching bangles, and a ring. Sara Annaiah looked extremely pretty with minimal makeup and nude lips.

Sara Annaiah captioned the picture, “When your passion defines you more than your looks. that’s when you are truly beautiful…!" The post went viral in no time, receiving tons of likes on social media. Fans praised her look and outfit. One user wrote, “You look beautiful in traditional dress," while another one wrote, “Beauty."

Sara always slays in traditional wear. A few days ago, she shared a picture of herself in a red lehenga and the entire social media was in awe. She donned a neckpiece and a lovely maang tika as part of her traditional jewellery set. She opted for a very understated yet glammed-up look that included nude lip colour, precisely contoured cheekbones, and perfectly lined eyebrows. She captioned the picture, “Roses are red!" The post received plenty of appreciation from her fans.