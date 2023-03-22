Sathyapriya is one of the most loved actresses in the film industry. Be it treating her fans with stunning pictures or impressing her followers with acting prowess, Sathyapriya has come a long way. She dropped a picture recently, which is now making a huge buzz on social media. In the photo, she can be seen posing with her family members. The picture is now trending on the internet. If you haven’t seen it yet, go and check it out right away.

Advertisement

Sathyapriya captioned the post, “Ready to go for Jayamalini’s son’s reception". Social media users have commented on the pictures. One user wrote, “Wonderful pic". Another user added, “Awesome". The third user wrote, “Evergreen". One user also commented, “Lovely". “So cute sharatha Amma missing lots," commented one user.

In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a traditional ensemble as she poses for the camera. Her daughter-in-law can be seen donning a yellow saree, which she paired up with exquisite jewellery. Her other family members were also seen posing for the camera.

This is not the first time, Sathyapriya remains quite active on social media and always keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life. She recently wished her fans on the occasion of Ugadi. Sathyapriya posted a photo of herself in a golden saree and gold jewellery. She captioned it, “Happy Ugadi to all fans, friends and family." She can be seen donning a subtle smile, as she posed happily for the camera.

Advertisement

Sathyapriya has reportedly acted in more than 30 serials and over 350 films so far. She started her acting journey in the late 90s; and till now, she is making her fans spellbound with her remarkable acting skills.

Sathyapriya is best known for films, including Roja, Baasha, and Padaiyappa. Some of her other notable projects include Venalmaram, Chithiram Pesuthadi, Kadamba, Gokarna, Lahiri Lahiri Lahirilo, Kotigobba, Devathai, and Dilliwala Rajakumaran. She has also acted in films like Unnai Ninaithu and Nenjinile.

Read all the Latest Movies News here