Actress Shraddha Das Aces Casual Look In A White Knitted Crop Top And Blue Shorts

Actress Shraddha Das is a popular face in Telugu, Hindi, and Bengali movies. She enjoys a huge fan base. Apart from her outstanding acting skills, she is also known for her impeccable sartorial choices. Shraddha never misses a chance to surprise her fans with her impressive pictures on social media. She recently dropped a photograph of her casual avatar on her Instagram handle, which took the internet by storm. In the photo, Shraddha can be seen donning a sleeveless white knitted top, which she teamed with a pair of blue shorts. She completed her look with a pair of white slippers, which she can be seen soaking in nature. Shraddha went all natural and tied her hair in a messy bun, which complemented her look.

Shraddha also loves to travel. A few days ago, she took a break from her work and went on a holiday in Lonavala, Maharashtra. She shared some gorgeous pictures from her getaway, which went viral in no time. In the photos, she wore a peach-coloured co-ord set. She donned a full-sleeve crop top with knotted detailing, which she teamed with matching shorts and a pair of off-white sneakers. She is also seen carrying a sky-blue colour bag, which added extra glam to her look. Shraddha looked mind-blowing, and her fans couldn’t take their eyes off her. She appears to be enjoying her ‘me time’ at the Radisson Resort and Spa.

Shraddha made her acting debut with the 2008 Telugu movie Siddu From Srikakulam. Later, she worked in several popular films, including Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, The Royal Bengal Tiger, Sanam Teri Kasam, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, and PSV Garuda Vega. She was most recently seen in the series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. She will soon appear in the satire film Chai Shai Biscuit, helmed and written by Himanshu Bhatnagar. She also has Arrdham and Lechindi Mahila Lokam in her kitty.