Actress Shraddha Das, In Golden Gown, Gives Major Fashion Goals

Model-turned-actress Shraddha Das is known for her work in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali and Kannada films. She entered the film industry with the 2008 Telugu movie Siddu from Srikakulam. Since then, she has established herself as a versatile actress, who has worked in various regional film industries across India.

Recently, the actress struck a bunch of exquisite poses and made the audience spellbound. She wore a dazzling golden gown, featuring a plunging neckline and intricate sequin embellishments. Of course, Shraddha looked like million bucks in her long sequined gown and her fans could not take their eyes off her. Check out the pictures here:

This time, the actress opted for drawn eyebrows, a stroke of eyeliner, blush, contoured cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and a shade of pink lipstick. Shraddha rounded off her look with tied-up hair in a loose, messy braid with a sleek bracelet and an exquisite pair of earrings.

Not so long ago, she posted her pictures in an emerald green velvet long tube dress and looked phenomenal. Shraddha Das flaunted her curves in the body-hugging dress which made fans go gaga over her looks.

Several social media users praised the actress for her bewitching fashion sense and glamorous avatar. Be it garnering attention with her Western attire or ethnic ensemble, the actress never stays away from ruling the hearts of fans.

Shraddha Das has gained recognition in her career for notable films such as Lahore, Saman Teri Kasam, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and PSV Garuda Vega. The actress has also acted in movies such as Kotigobba 3, Panther, The Bridge, Great Grand Masti, Guntur Talkies, Nagavalli and more. She was last seen in the series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. Currently, she has several projects lined up including Chai Shai Biscuits, Arrdham and Lechindi Mahila Lokam.