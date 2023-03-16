Marathi actress Shreya Bugde often creates a stir, be it with her acting chops or her stunning looks, on social media. Time and again, she has made the audience spellbound with her enchanting personality and majestic looks. She is one of those actresses who keep experimenting with her wardrobe and never shies away from following her own set of rules when it comes to fashion. Recently, Shreya Bugde dropped a few pictures from her airport look, which is now making a huge buzz on social media. In the photos, she can be seen donning a regular T-Shirt, which she paired up with denim jeans. Shreya rounded off her look with round-face sunglasses. She opted for a no-makeup look while keeping her tresses open to accentuate her features.

Social media users have commented on the pictures. One user wrote, “Absolutely slaying the look". Another user wrote, “Just loved your flight mood and especially poses". The third user commented, “Hey Beautiful". One user also commented, “Uff Teri Ada".

She often shares pictures that start trending on social media. Some time ago, Shreya Bugde shared a picture from her vanity van. In the picture, she can be seen wearing casual attire, which she teamed up with her white sports shoes. There’s no denying that she looked cute.

Shreya Bugde has been working in the Marathi industry for many years. But she gained immense popularity with the Marathi TV show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. So far, she has worked in English, Marathi, Hindi, and Gujarati shows. She is best known for television shows including Majhe Mann Tujhe Jhale, Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai, and Baykola Hava Tari Kay.

She tied the wedding knot with Nikhil Sheth in 2015. He is the associate creative head of Zee Marathi. Shreya Bugde and Nikhil Sheth are among the most-loved couples in the Marathi industry. Their love story started when the two met each other during the shooting of a daily soap.

