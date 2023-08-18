Actress Shriya Saran's Latest Photoshoot With Daughter Radha Is All Things Love

Actress Shriya Saran, who has captivated the audience with her performance in the Drishyam franchise, often shares glimpses of her daughter on Instagram. The actress, apart from her acting prowess, is also known to have impeccable taste when it comes to fashion. Recently during a photoshoot, her daughter, Radha managed to make an appearance on the sets to have a gala time with her mother. Shriya shared a series of photos of herself with her little munchkin.

In the pictures, Shriya can be seen carrying her daughter in her arms. In the last picture of the album, she has an adorable picture of her daughter being her candid self around the shoot.

For the day, Shriya went with a red cord set which comprised a full sleeve red top with an ankle-length skirt that has a thigh-high slit. She kept her tresses open and went with a glam make-up look. On the other hand, Radha was seen in blue pyjama pants and a pink top. “Happiness Blessed Grateful, In between shots," Shriya wrote in the caption of the post.

The actress also shared another set of pictures on her timeline. In the snaps, Shriya and Radha can be seen having an adorable time amid the shoot. The mother-daughter duo is looking adorable in the album. For the shoot, Shriya opted for an oversize blue and white strip shirt with a beige skirt. “My world, Grateful," she wrote in the caption of the post.