Shruti Haasan is an exceptional actress and has definitely taken after her legendary father Kamal Hassan. Her diverse filmography consists of gems like D-Day, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Srimanthudu, Balupu and Yevadu to name a few. Apart from being a stellar actress, Shruti is also an avid writer who has expressed her desire to turn stories into scripts. Following that trajectory, Shruti Hassan has recently hinted that she might be writing scripts for films.

Fans of the actress are excited about the possibility of Shruti exploring her writing skills and creating compelling stories for the screen. In the past, Shruti has impressed us all with her knack of song writing. With her passion for storytelling, fans are eagerly waiting to see what she has in store as a writer.In her statement, Shruti said, “I have always been drawn to the art of storytelling and I’m excited to explore my writing skills. It’s been a dream of mine to write scripts that connect with the audience and I’m looking forward to this new journey."

Advertisement

The actress has not yet shared any details about her upcoming projects or what genre of scripts she plans to write. Fans will have to wait and see what the talented actress has in store for them.

This is not the first time when Shruti Hassan has expressed her love for writing. She had previously told IANS, “Writing has always been a liberating process for me. I have been writing songs, poetry or at times just my feelings down, and I believe it can help you express yourself so much better. I have been writing poetry and stories I would love to develop into fullfledged scripts and I’m currently working on this. With all the hectic schedule, writing helps me unwind and its extremely therapeutic for me. Song writing is another aspect I thoroughly enjoy, and I have been constantly sharpening my skills over the years."

On the professional front, Shruti Haasan would be seen in Salaar. It will be the first time Prabhas and KGF director Prashanth Neel work together. She was most recently seen in Waltair Veerayya, a movie starring Chiranjeevi that has been hailed as a box office hit. Along with Salaar, she is working on an international project called The Eye, a dark psychological thriller with a 1980s setting, the Greek-British production. The actress will also feature in an international film titled The Eye that will be centred around a young widow who travels back to the island where her husband died, to spread his ashes. But what awaits her is something unexpected. The Daphne Schmon’s psychological thriller will also feature actor Mark Rowley of The Last Kingdom.

Read all the Latest Movies News here