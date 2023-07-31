Actress Sravanthi Flaunts Her Love For Traditional In A Floral Salwar Suit

Sravanthi Chokkarapu is a popular name in the South film industry. She started her career as a Youtuber and later started acting. She has been a part of many TV shows on Maa TV and the Gemini Channel. Sravanthi made her debut in films in 2013 with Mahankali. Later, she was also seen in the film Mukhachitram in 2022. Reportedly, she also participated in Bigg Boss Telugu OTT. Even though she couldn’t win the show, Sravanthi managed to gain popularity among the Telugu-speaking audience and was able to perform well. Sravanthi has been quite active on social media and is often spotted sharing glimpses of her life with fans. In the latest post, Sravanthi was spotted wearing traditional attire. She can be seen donning a beautiful grey-coloured salwar with floral prints on it. She amped up her look with golden jewellery, open hair and subtle makeup. Sravanthi was spotted trying out different poses for the camera, which also included a lot of candids. She captioned it, “Happy day. For #babythemovie Mega cult blockbuster celebration event."

Sravanthi’s fans were delighted to see her and filled the comment section with praises. One of the fans wrote, “You are so beautiful and cute." Another user commented, “Love her smile." A third user wrote, “Love your anchoring."

Recently, Sravanthi uploaded another post on Instagram, where she was spotted in a casual outfit in a black t-shirt and beige pants. She captioned it, “Train yourself to take nothing personally."