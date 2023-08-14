Actress Sreemukhi Channels Her Inner Diva In A Black Floral Lehenga

TV host-actress Sreemukhi left an indelible mark on the hearts of the audience with her shows like Super Singer 9. She is a foot forward in acting as well and is known for her roles in films like Nenu Sailaja (2016), Julayi (2012), and Chandrika (2015). She also received adoration from fans for her style sense in a recent photoshoot in a black floral lehenga. She has shared the pictures on Instagram. Sreemukhi opted for glowing makeup and wore a maang tikka, ring, and earrings for the jewellery part. She looked gorgeous with smokey eyes and a statement red lip look. Sreemukhi kept her long and wavy hair open. She also has a tattoo inscribed on her arm titled, “Huba nafsak awla" in Arabic, which means “Love yourself first". “Neethone dance", she captioned her pictures.

Advertisement

Sreemukhi had shared stunning pictures previously as well from her birthday trip to Bangkok. She was spotted in a high-neck off-white sweatshirt, which she teamed up with white sneakers and blue trousers. She donned a no-makeup look for the pictures and paired it with shades and a black sling bag. In the first few pictures, she posed in front of a resort. In another picture, she is seen inside her room, wearing a bathrobe while posing for the camera. “Day 1 Bangkok", she wrote in the caption.