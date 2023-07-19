Actress Sreemukhi Looks Breathtaking In A Beige Printed Co-ord Set, See Pics

Television presenter-turned-actress Sreemukhi works predominantly in Telugu films. She started her career as a TV host and later made her movie debut in 2012 in a supporting role. Since then, she has never looked back. Sreemukhi is currently one of the highest-paid personalities in the industry. Apart from her acting prowess, the diva is also known for her active social media presence. She always keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional lives. Recently, Sreemukhi shared a couple of pictures from her recent photoshoot on the sets of Neethone Dance.

In her latest Instagram photos, Sreemukhi is seen wearing a beige colour printed co-ord set. She wore a blazer with knotted detailing, which she teamed with a brown colour tank top and matching trousers. She opted for glam makeup, including properly lined eyebrows, shimmery eyeshadow, well-contoured cheeks, and a dark brown lip shade. For jewellery, she chose a statement necklace, matching bangles, and rings that perfectly go with her outfit. She tied her hair in a high-rise ponytail and completed her look with a pair of off-white heels.

Fans showered compliments on her in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Looks lovely", another one said, “Stunning". Many other users dropped red hearts.

Not only in Western outfits, but Sreemukhi also looks stunning in Indian attire too. A few days ago, she shared a couple of pictures as she visited the Srikalahasti temple. In the photos, she is seen slaying in a blue colour Anarkali suit, which she teamed with a neon green dupatta. She was seen posing in a field. Sreemukhi chose minimal makeup, tied her hair in a ponytail, and wore a statement earring, which perfectly suited her outfit.